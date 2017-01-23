Cat Rescue Tails From the City Holds Bingo Fundraiser in Berea

Wed 1/25 @ 6:30-9PM

You know us here at CoolCleveland — we can’t resist telling you about an opportunity to help animals.

There’s one coming up when the nonprofit cat shelter Tails from the City holds its bingo fundraiser at Tony K’s Bar & Grille (841 W. Bagley) in Berea. There’ll be all sorts of prizes to win and all sorts of vendors to shop, and you can buy yourself dinner and drinks as well while you’re there. Then grab a table with friends or strangers, boot up that phone and start passing around the photos of your cats. This is one crowd that won’t be bored with looking at them.

It all benefits this no-kill, all-volunteer shelter in Ohio City that cares for abandoned, abused, neglected and homeless cats and kittens and tries to find permanent homes for them.

tailsfromthecitycleveland

facebook.com/events

