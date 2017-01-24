Bring the Whole Family to Look at the Stars at the Lake Erie Nature Center

Fri 1/27 @ 7:30-9:30PM

The heavens can be magic, and during the winter, they can look sparkling in the cold. Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village gives star-gazers of all ages the chance to immerse themselves in the night skies on its Family Astronomy Night: An Evening Under the Stars.

There will be both indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities inside in the center’s planetarium, and outdoors where there’ll be night hikes and telescopes set up — you can bring your own binoculars as well. And there’ll be hot chocolate or everyone. It’s $4 for everyone age 3 and over. You can register in advance but it’s not required.

lensc.org

