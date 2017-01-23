Beer-Hunting Season Is on at Cleveland Winter Beerfest

Fri 1/27-Sat 1/28 @ 7-11:30PM

Perhaps a week into the new presidency one just wants to spend the next four years intoxicated and insensible. You can do that — AND support America First! job creation and manufacturing — at the Cleveland Winter Beerfest at Cleveland Convention Center downtown.

It features a sampling of over 400 fresh craft beers of all styles, representing more than 120 small-business breweries — “microbewers,” in the parlance, distillers who bottle fewer than a million units per year, many of whom run their enterprises along sustainable-practice ethics.

And Making America Drunk Again in this context raises funds for the Music Education Society. Door admission is $55 on Friday, $65 on Saturday, with a special advance/online “Connoisseur” rate allowing access to a reception, comped items and premium drafts.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

[Photo by Bryon Photography]

