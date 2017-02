Sun 1/29 @ 3PM

There’s been a lot of talk about the heroin/opioid epidemic. Students and faculty at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music are holding a benefit called We Do Recover to benefit the Berea/Olmsted Falls Safe Passage program that addresses addiction. The event will feature musical, dance and theatrical performances and speakers. It takes place in the Kulas Musica Arts Building’s Gamble Auditorium on the BW campus. It’s $10 for adults, $5 for students.

