August Wilson’s Final Pittsburgh Play ‘Radio Golf’ Opens at Ensemble Theatre

Acclaimed playwright August Wilson’s crowning work was his ten-play Pittsburgh Cycle, which depicted different aspects of African-American life in each decade of the 20th century, all but one set in his native city. The plays were not written or debuted in chronological order, although the final play Radio Golf, set in the 1990s, debuted in 2005, the year Wilson died.

In honor of Black History Month, Ensemble Theatre in Cleveland Heights is staging a production of Radio Golf, a story of an Ivy League-educated real estate developer aspiring to become Pittsburgh’s first black mayor. The production is directed by former Karamu House artistic director Terrence Spivey, who has been in heavy demand since being let go from Karamu in a budget crunch last year. His production of Objectively/Reasonable, which debuted last summer at Playwrights Local re-opens there for another run next week. Read more about what he’s been up to here.

The cast includes Theodore M. Snead (pictured) as the aspiring mayor Harmond Wilks, Kristi Little as his wife Mame, Leilani Barrett as his banker friend Roosevelt Hicks, Daryl Tatum as Sterling Johnson and Rodney Freeman as Elder Joseph Barlow.

The show runs Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm and Sundays @ 2pm. Tickets are $12-$24.

