Akron Author Takes Us to Suffragette City at Hudson’s Learned Owl Books

Thu 1/26 @ 7PM

Elizabeth Cady Stanton was a pioneering feminist activist in getting women the right to vote, as well as wife of a founding member of the Republican Party (a lot of readers’ heads just exploded; sorry about that).

Now a law professor at the University of Akron, Tracy A. Thomas has written a bio of the New York native. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the Feminist Foundations of Family Law describes how the heroine’s work inculcating women’s rights helped impact American law over marriage, divorce, domestic violence, childcare and other past and current issues.

Thomas will be at Hudson’s Learned Owl Book Shop. Admission is free, but registration is requested. Copies of Thomas’s book will be available for purchase and signing.

LearnedOwlBookShop

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: