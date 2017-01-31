Contemplate the Wine-Dark Sea and Drink It Too at the Cleveland Aquarium

Fri 2/3 @ 7PM

Imagine that in the Cleveland Flats there’s a sort of 1930s Prohibition going on, but in reverse. Every business, no matter what, must be able to convert into a drinking establishment or speakeasy on a moment’s notice. Otherwise it gets raided by the alcohol police, for flagrant public non-drinking.

Have you got a better explanation for Capt. Neo’s Adult Swim? A running fundraiser at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, these are several evenings of wine/beer tastings among the spectacular tanks and live specimens of the aquarium (visual splendor of the fish will thus be lost on participants, who will only think it’s an attack of the DTs).

“Winter Wine & Chocolate” is the theme this month, and the soiree includes a souvenir glass, light appetizers and 20 tasting tickets.

General admission is $40, with a $20 rate for designated drivers.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

