Acoustic and Lap Steel Musician Comes to Tremont’s CODA

Tue 1/31 @ 8PM

Daniel Bachman is a six-string and lap steel guitar player from Virginia currently living in North Carolina. Bachman grew up steeped in the traditional music of the Commonwealth, drawing from and expanding on it in his own fingerstyle.

Istvan Medgyesi is a working musician in Cleveland, Ohio. He plays somewhere between the dark heart of song in the tradition of the 1970s greats and the experimental urges of the seriously avant-garde.

Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

