The 21st Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off Rolls Out at the Rock Hall

Sat 1/28 @ 6PM

Sat 2/4 @ 6PM

Sat 2/11 @ 6PM

Sat 2/18 @ 6PM

That post-New Year’s tradition, the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off, gets rolling this weekend as the sounds of teenage bands of all varieties fills the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s lobby stage. Now in its 21st year, it’s grown by leaps and bounds as kids have revived the tradition of forming their own bands.

Semi-finals take place on three successive Saturdays, with the winners going on to the “Final Exam” on Sat 2/18. It’s open to all ages; tickets are $10 and include admission to the Rock Hall’s exhibits.

