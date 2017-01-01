01.18-01.25.2017 Fighting

01.18-01.25.17

Fighting

Sisters are marching in Cleveland and D.C. this week, fighting for women’s rights. And the Year of Vibrant Green Space kicks off as we reach for Sustainable Cleveland 2019. are marching in Cleveland and D.C. this week, fighting for women’s rights. And the Year of Vibrant Green Space kicks off as we reach for Sustainable Cleveland 2019.

Meanwhile, kids prove that writing plays isn’t just for adults, and DTH shows that dance isn’t just for skinny white people. CPT debuts Entry Point, Melt debuts a new Happy Hour, and four new shows debut at the Galleries at CSU.

You can protest at the Happy Dog, get wise at the Metroparks’ Owl HOOT-enanny, purr with the Persians at the All Breed Cat Show, and stand up for homeless dogs at the Secondhand Mutts Barkfeast Omelet fundraiser. We’re counting on you to keep up the fight. –Thomas Mulready

Photo by Anastasia Pantsios

The Women’s March, taking place in Washington D.C. the day after the Inauguration, is shaping up to be a YUUUGE event, protesting an incoming president who treats women (among others) with contempt. Some think it might even be bigger than the Inauguration.

Can’t make it to D.C.? You’re in luck. There are going to be “sister marches” all over the country, and two CWRU students took on the task of organizing one in Cleveland. Join women and those who support them on Public Square for a rally and a march around downtown Cleveland to let all politicians know we will fight their efforts to roll back women’s rights. Sat 1/21.

Cleveland Public Theatre never stands still. Sometimes it seems like it comes up with a new idea almost every year to expand the ways it uses theater.

Now it’s debuting Entry Point, a weekend that engages the audience at a very early stage of play development. People are invited to participate in readings, rehearsals and panel discussions of works in progress and give feedback. The event’s line producer Caitlin Lewins talks to John Benson about how this model works and what to expect from it. Fri 1/20-Sun 1/22.

Sustainable Cleveland 2019 moves closer to its final landing. Since it launched in 2010, it has dedicated each year to another aspect of improving the local environment, growing a substantial record of achievement.

It launches 2017, the Year of Vibrant Green Space, with the annual kickoff event at City Hall featuring businesses and organizations involved in that area of emphasis. John Benson talks to city Chief of Sustainability Matt Gray about the progress made by 2016’s Year of Sustainable Transportation and what he’s hoping this new initiative will bring about. Fri 1/20.

For nearly five decades the Dance Theatre of Harlem has helped give rise to the idea that dance at the highest level isn’t just performed by skinny white people.

Virginia Johnson was one of the company’s original dancers and she’s now its artistic director. Ahead of their appearance at PlayhouseSquare, where they’ll do two concerts, she talks at length with our dance duo, Elsa Johnson and Victor Lucas, about where the company’s been, where it’s going, what its mission is and the pieces they’ll perform in Cleveland. Sat 1/21.

If you have a kid who likes to write plays and perform them in the basement, help her hone her skills at Lake Erie Ink’s two-session “Stage Write” playwriting workshop. There kids will write, read and polish their plays to enter in the Dobama Theatre’s long-running annual Marilyn Bianchi Kids Playwriting Festival. Sat 1/21 & Sat 1/28.

Fireside Night at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes is both fun and educational, with the center’s environmental educators doing an interactive puppet show. There’s also crafts, games, face painting and cocoa. Sat 1/20. the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes is both fun and educational, with the center’s environmental educators doing an interactive puppet show. There’s also crafts, games, face painting and cocoa.

For the new year , Melt Bar and Grilled has announced a new Happy Hour menu and more gooey goodness. With the NEO-based restaurant expanding statewide to Dayton this summer, our pride is oozing out all over. , Melt Bar and Grilled has announced a new Happy Hour menu and more gooey goodness. With the NEO-based restaurant expanding statewide to Dayton this summer, our pride is oozing out all over.

You’ll find your table full with new apps, sandwich items, cocktails and even your dad’s canned beer at Happy Hour prices, plus major improvements to their popular Big Cheese Club. Plus, you can now order your Melt happiness online simply by hitting up their website MeltBarAndGrilled.com.

* It’s that time again to start planning your garden. That’s why Food Not Lawns is hosting its seed swap/potluck at the Unitarian Society in Cleveland Heights where gardeners share the seeds they saved from last year and offer advice on how to save your own seed stock. Sat 1/21.

* For his special “Dinner with the Chef,” Chef Dennis at the Music Box Supper Club tries out some things a little too elaborate for the regular menu. There’s wine of course, and you can stay to hear some Motown music. Fri 1/20.

SPONSORED: The Kent Stage with Dale & Ray, Sara Watkins, Doyle Bramhall II with Emily Gimble, Taylor Hicks, Albert Lee, Al DiMeola, Geoff Tate The Whole Story “Ryche” Acoustic Tour, Del McCourey Band, Beth Hart, The Walking Plaid, The Smithereens & The Motels, Norm Pikelny, Morgan James, Richard Thompson, plus more. TheKentStage.com.

Opera isn’t just about the zillionth production of Madame Butterfly Cleveland Opera Theater’s debut New Opera Works festival aka {NOW} features five programs of brand-new opera and even operas in progress. Fri 1/20-Sun 1/29

Brite Winter fest announces the lineup for its eighth year, back in the Flats. Sat 2/18. the lineup for its eighth year, back in the Flats.

Les Delices chamber ensemble re-imagines Mozart’s sojourn in Paris. Sat 1/21-Sun 1/22. re-imagines Mozart’s sojourn in Paris.

Cleveland trio Poro releases the first of two EPs at the Beachland Tavern. Fri 1/20. releases the first of two EPs at the Beachland Tavern.

The Beachland’s Winterloo is a chance to see a diverse bunch of local bands on a single evening. Sat 1/21. is a chance to see a diverse bunch of local bands on a single evening.

WED 1/18

Author Mindy McGinnis specializes in dark-themed young adult novels with female protagonists. She’ll be at the Brunswick branch of the Medina Library to talk about her books and tell her story of how she became a writer.

Nature photographer Ian Adams shares how to take great nature photos with your smartphone at CVNP. Ian Adams shares how to take great nature photos with your smartphone at CVNP.

Explore biomimicry at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s evening for adults. at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s evening for adults.

THU 1/19

Very little stokes controversy like discussions of Israeli-Palestinian relations. The film The Occupation of the American Mind got a lot of blowback when it screened at CWRU. It will screen there again, this time with the executive producer present for a Q&A.

Enjoy intergalactic grooves and retro-futuristic beats at Mahall’s. and retro-futuristic beats at Mahall’s.

FRI 1/20

Lots of positive things are under threat from the new administration. That’s why, instead of watching the Inauguration, a group of local climate activists will be holding a vigil and educational program downtown at the headquarters of the United Church of Christ. There’s even gospel music; the Inauguration only has 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith.

Dobama Theatre stages regional premiere of Drama Critics Circle 2013 Best Play. regional premiere of Drama Critics Circle 2013 Best Play.

Four exciting new shows open at the Galleries at CSU. open at the Galleries at CSU.

Choose your own music and dance the night away at the Grog Shop’s silent disco. and dance the night away at the Grog Shop’s silent disco.

L.A. Quintet Sakura performs for the Cleveland Cello Society in Cleveland Heights. performs for the Cleveland Cello Society in Cleveland Heights.

See an array of artist-painted skateboards at the new E11even2 Gallery show, Boardroom. artist-painted skateboards at the new E11even2 Gallery show, Boardroom.

Lakewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon hears presentation on “Region on the Rise.” luncheon hears presentation on “Region on the Rise.”

Hundred-year-old medical slides are the basis of Cleveland Print Room’s next show. are the basis of Cleveland Print Room’s next show.

Austin musicians Dale Watson and Ray Benson have formed a duo that performs at the Kent Stage. and Ray Benson have formed a duo that performs at the Kent Stage.

The Cleveland POPS Orchestra pays singing and dancing tribute to the golden age of movie musicals. pays singing and dancing tribute to the golden age of movie musicals.

There’s always something new to see at 78th Street Studios Third Friday. to see at 78th Street Studios Third Friday.

Come to an Inauguration Day protest show at the Happy Dog. protest show at the Happy Dog.

Can you survive 30 straight hours of films at CWRU’s annual Sci-Fi Marathon? Through the wee hours of Sun 1/22. of films at CWRU’s annual Sci-Fi Marathon? Through the wee hours of

SAT 1/21

As this photo indicates, you won’t find just Persians at the Cleveland Persian Cat Society’s two-day cat show at Parma’s Lakefront Arena. Its six rings will showcase a variety of purebreds as well as household pets. Also tomorrow.

Upcycle Parts Shop is open today with cycled materials for artists and crafters. is open today with cycled materials for artists and crafters.

Help homeless dogs at Secondhand Mutts Barkfeast Omelet fundraiser in Gordon Square. at Secondhand Mutts Barkfeast Omelet fundraiser in Gordon Square.

Trinity Cathdral’s Midwinter Feast goes back to the Edwardian era. Midwinter Feast goes back to the Edwardian era.

The Akron Symphony takes Beethoven’s Ninth out for yet another spin at EJ Thomas Hall. takes Beethoven’s Ninth out for yet another spin at EJ Thomas Hall.

It’s an evening of winter music at Elyria’s Blank Slate. winter music at Elyria’s Blank Slate.

North Chagrin Reservation hosts an afternoon all about owls. hosts an afternoon all about owls.

New music piano duo performs at Kent State University. performs at Kent State University.

SUN 1/22

Bicycling is healthy for you and healthy for the environment. And its popularity is growing in Cleveland. Come to nonprofit Bike Cleveland’s annual dinner meeting and find out what’s going on and what’s in the pipeline at the Nash in Slavic Village. You can also do some bowling before and after. Ride your bike there!

Laurie Caner joins her husband Ed for his monthly house concert at CVNP. her husband Ed for his monthly house concert at CVNP.

Learn how to get started with backyard beekeeping at the Lake Erie Nature Center. started with backyard beekeeping at the Lake Erie Nature Center.

The Unknown Notebooks give insight into artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Cleveland Museum of Art. give insight into artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Japanese anime franchise Sailor Moon gets another screening at the Cedar Lee. Also Wed 1/25. Sailor Moon gets another screening at the Cedar Lee. Also

MON 1/23

It’s a dangerous time for women’s rights in the U.S., with contempt in high places and attempts to roll back their reproductive rights. Tonight Preterm hosts a free community event featuring two short films showing what life was like for women before Roe v. Wade, followed by an open discussion.

Ohio City’s Townhall hosts a free presentation on naturopathic medicine. Also it’s Vegan Night! hosts a free presentation on naturopathic medicine. Also it’s Vegan Night!

TUE 1/24

Boston-based chamber orchestra A Far Cry has a repertoire that stretches from the very traditional to the very adventurous and contemporary. They’ll be performing at Baldwin Wallace as part of the annual Bach Festival, so of course Bach is on the program, along with other composers.

Nickel Creek’s Sarah Watkins does her own thing at the Kent Stage. does her own thing at the Kent Stage.

Hear experimenal electronic sounds at Now That’s Class. electronic sounds at Now That’s Class.

WED 1/25

The history of the Cleveland Indians has often been too painful to contemplate. Cleveland baseball historian Scott Longert’s new book covers the team’s struggles during the Great Depression. He’ll talk about it at the Beachwood Public Library.

Look back at the golden age of WMMS-FM and Cleveland radio at the Music Box Supper Club. of WMMS-FM and Cleveland radio at the Music Box Supper Club.

Imani Winds’ music embraces a range of styles and cultures at EJ Thomas Hall. embraces a range of styles and cultures at EJ Thomas Hall.

Four years ago, TJ Dow was challenged for his city council seat by Basheer Jones, who came within 600 votes of defeating him. Jones didn’t live in the ward, but had rented an apartment in a ratty building a few months before the election so that he could establish residency. Now Jones is trying to fool voters again….

A look back at the last week

PHOTOSTREAM: Open house at new SPACES location by Anastasia Pantsios

PHOTOSTREAM: An Evening With(out) David Bowie at the BOP STOP by Anastasia Pantsios

PHOTOSTREAM: Women’s March Poster Party at Zygote Press by Anastasia Pantsios

PHOTOSTREAM: MLK Day at the Maltz Museum by Anastasia Pantsios

BOOK REVIEW: J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy by Mansfield Frazier

LETTER: Cuyahoga Arts & Culture responds to our post on artist grants

THEATER REVIEW: Into The Woods at PlayhouseSquare by Laura Kennelly

THEATER REVIEW: Into The Woods at PlayhouseSquare by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: This Is Not About My Dead Dog at Playwrights Local by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: The Phantom Toll Booth at Ensemble Theatre by Roy Berko

The struggle begins,

–Thomas Mulready

